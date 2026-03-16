'Pehla Hi Uda Denge': Sanju Samson Recalls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Bold Plan With Rahul Dravid Ahead Of IPL Debut; Video

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In a lively moment at the BCCI’s annual Naman Awards, Indian batter Sanju Samson took the stage to recount an unforgettable exchange between young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Rahul Dravid on the eve of the latter’s Indian Premier League debut for the Rajasthan Royals. The story not only offered a glimpse of the teenager’s fearless mindset but also highlighted the vibrant dressing‑room culture of the Royals.

Sooryavanshi, who was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore in the 2025 IPL auction, etched his name in history as the youngest ever IPL debutant when he first appeared against the Lucknow Super Giants last season. The youngster immediately announced himself on the big stage by clobbering a six off the very first ball he faced, a fearless act that mirrored the bold spirit he showed in a now‑famous conversation with Dravid.

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At the awards ceremony, as Sooryavanshi began to narrate the tale, Samson interjected to share the complete version of the conversation. According to him, Dravid had called the young batter into a team meeting the night before his debut to discuss game plans and expectations. After Dravid asked him what his strategy would be, Sooryavanshi responded candidly: “Kuch nahi Sir, hum to khelenge” (Nothing special, Sir; I’ll just play). Unfazed, Dravid pressed again, asking what his actual game plan would be. Sooryavanshi’s reply was audaciously simple: “Agar hume pehla ball mila to hum pehla hi uda denge” meaning, “If I get the first ball in my area, I’ll hit it straight away.”

True to his words, Sooryavanshi executed that strategy brilliantly the very next day by smashing a six off his first delivery in IPL cricket. That fearless approach not only impressed spectators but also foreshadowed the young batter’s remarkable rise in the tournament.

Sooryavanshi mania

Since then, Sooryavanshi has continued to make waves. Beyond his debut heroics, he went on to become the youngest centurion in IPL history, registering a stunning 101‑run knock off just 38 balls against the Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. This innings underlined his potential and hinted at a bright future in competitive cricket.

At the Naman Awards event, the teenager also expressed his ambition to help the Royals clinch the IPL title in the upcoming season, emphasizing that success for the team would elevate both the franchise’s stature and his own performance.