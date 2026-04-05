'Peak Shaana Moment': Rohit Sharma Snubs Robot Dog Mid-Chat As Axar Patel's Gesture Goes Viral After DC vs MI Match; Video

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A hilarious and unexpected moment stole the spotlight after the IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, as Rohit Sharma and his teammates found themselves face-to-face with a robotic dog during the post-match interactions.

Following the game, Rohit Sharma was seen casually chatting with KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah when a robotic dog approached the group. The device, seemingly designed to engage with players and enhance broadcast entertainment, extended itself as if attempting a handshake.

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What followed added a dose of humor to the scene. Rohit, known for his laid-back and witty personality, jokingly turned his back on the robot and ignored the gesture completely, leaving those around amused. Meanwhile, Axar Patel took things a step further by making the iconic “Baba ji ka thullu” gesture, drawing laughter from teammates and onlookers alike.

The light-hearted exchange quickly went viral on social media, with fans loving the candid and playful side of the players after an intense match. It also highlighted the increasing use of technology in the IPL, where robotic devices are becoming a part of fan engagement and broadcast innovation.

While the match itself carried its share of competitive drama, it was this offbeat post-match moment that captured fans’ attention. In typical fashion, Rohit Sharma and company turned a simple encounter into pure entertainment, proving once again that cricket is as much about personality as it is about performance.