PBMM Set For Thrilling Contest As Enrich And Blue Jet Headline Grade 1 Showdown At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Enrich and Blue Jet emerge as leading contenders in Sunday's high-stakes PBMM race at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Mumbai, Feb 21: Narredu-trained runners are expected to hold a slight edge as nine contenders line up for the prestigious Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million (PBMM), a Grade 1, the feature event on the 12th day of the Mumbai meeting at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday.

Spotlight on Enrich and Blue Jet

The spotlight will firmly be on Enrich from Malesh Narredu’s yard and Blue Jet from the stable of his son, Deepesh Narredu, in the 1400m (seven-furlong) contest scheduled for 6 pm. Both youngsters made impressive winning debuts at this venue and are expected to improve further, making them strong contenders in what promises to be a fiercely competitive renewal.

Father-son rivalry adds intrigue

Enrich will be partnered by Yash, while Suraj takes the reins aboard Blue Jet, adding further intrigue to the father-son rivalry within the Narredu camp.

Strong challengers in open field

The much-anticipated Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million, now in its 37th year, has traditionally showcased some of the finest emerging talent in the country, and this edition appears no different. Buckingham, who arrives with back-to-back victories, shapes as a serious threat. Lady Scarlet and Invictor — to be ridden by David Allan — also command respect, while Margaretta cannot be overlooked in an open-looking field.

Feature promises absorbing contest

With a blend of proven form and rising potential on display, Sunday’s feature promises an absorbing contest and could offer valuable clues about the next generation of champions.

Race timings

First race: 4.00 pm

Selections

1. The Kumar R. Dalal Gold Trophy: 1 (4), 2. (1)

2. The Mystical Trophy: 1 (1), 2. (2)

3. The Dr. Goolam E. Vahanvati Trophy: 1. (11), 2. (7), 3. (2)

4. The Intervalve Poonawalla Ltd. Trophy: 1 (6), 2. (8), 3. (10)

5. The Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million (Gr.1): 1 Enrich (2), 2. Blue Jet (5), 3. Buckingham (1)

6. The Florrie and Freddy Sopher Gold Trophy: 1 (3), 2. (6), 3. (9)

7. The Corfe Castle Trophy: 1. (5), 2. (2)

8. The Hong Kong Jockey Club Trophy: 1 (2), 2. (5), 3. (9)