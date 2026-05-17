 PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2026, Match 61: Harpreet Brar's Fiery Celebration After Dismissing Jacob Bethell Goes Viral In Dharamshala | Video
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HomeSportsPBKS vs RCB, IPL 2026, Match 61: Harpreet Brar's Fiery Celebration After Dismissing Jacob Bethell Goes Viral In Dharamshala | Video

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2026, Match 61: Harpreet Brar's Fiery Celebration After Dismissing Jacob Bethell Goes Viral In Dharamshala | Video

Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar celebrated passionately after bowling Jacob Bethell during the IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala. Brar deceived Bethell with his spin as the ball crashed into the stumps. The spinner roared loudly in celebration, with the fiery reaction quickly going viral among fans on social media.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, May 17, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2026, Match 61: Harpreet Brar's Fiery Celebration After Dismissing Jacob Bethell Goes Viral In Dharamshala | Video
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Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar produced a fiery celebration after clean bowling Jacob Bethell during the high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala.

The dramatic moment came during RCB’s innings when Bethell attempted to attack Brar’s left-arm spin. As soon as the stumps were rattled, Brar let out a loud roar and pumped his fists aggressively in celebration, showcasing the intensity and emotion of the contest. The wicket sparked huge cheers from the Dharamshala crowd as Punjab Kings looked to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Bethell had looked dangerous during his stay at the crease, making the dismissal even more important for PBKS. Brar’s animated reaction quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the spinner’s passion and aggression during the crunch encounter.

The IPL 2026 Match 61 clash carried massive playoff implications for both teams. Punjab Kings desperately needed a win to remain alive in the race for the playoffs, while RCB entered the match aiming to strengthen their position near the top of the points table.

Brar has emerged as one of Punjab’s most reliable spin options this season, regularly delivering breakthroughs in pressure moments. His fiery send-off after dismissing Bethell perfectly reflected the intensity surrounding the business end of IPL 2026.

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