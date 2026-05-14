PBKS Vs MI: Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Critics With Stunning Half-Century In Dharamsala After 10Kg Weight Gain Rumours

Prabhsimran Singh smashes 50 against Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala | X/IPL

Prabhsimran Singh has responded to his critics in fine style in the game against the Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala on Thursday. The Punjab Kings opener struck a stunning half-century to lead his side's batting effort against Bumrah & Co. Singh's effort comes after allegations were made on him gaining more than 10kgs during the season and playing video games through the night.

The knock cane be seen as a response at recent criticism circulating online about his physical condition and alleged 10 kg weight gain during the campaign. He was reportedly reprimanded for ill-discipline as well.

Before the PBKS vs MI game, Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh has found himself in the spotlight off the field after sharing a cryptic Instagram story featuring a “shushing face” emoji, amid ongoing discussions surrounding his fitness and form during the IPL 2026 season.

He has now delivered with the bat, shutting down his critics in style.