 PBKS Vs MI: Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Critics With Stunning Half-Century In Dharamsala After 10Kg Weight Gain Rumours
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PBKS Vs MI: Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Critics With Stunning Half-Century In Dharamsala After 10Kg Weight Gain Rumours

Prabhsimran Singh has responded to his critics in fine style in the game against the Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala on Thursday. The Punjab Kings opener struck a stunning half-century to lead his side's batting effort against Bumrah & Co. Singh's effort comes after allegations were made on him gaining more than 10kgs during the season and playing video games through the night.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
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Prabhsimran Singh smashes 50 against Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala | X/IPL

Prabhsimran Singh has responded to his critics in fine style in the game against the Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala on Thursday. The Punjab Kings opener struck a stunning half-century to lead his side's batting effort against Bumrah & Co. Singh's effort comes after allegations were made on him gaining more than 10kgs during the season and playing video games through the night.

The knock cane be seen as a response at recent criticism circulating online about his physical condition and alleged 10 kg weight gain during the campaign. He was reportedly reprimanded for ill-discipline as well.

Before the PBKS vs MI game, Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh has found himself in the spotlight off the field after sharing a cryptic Instagram story featuring a “shushing face” emoji, amid ongoing discussions surrounding his fitness and form during the IPL 2026 season.

He has now delivered with the bat, shutting down his critics in style.

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