PBKS VS LSG: Cooper Connolly, Priyanshi Arya Smack 32 Runs Off Aiden Markram In Most Expensive Over Of IPL 2026

Cooper Connolly and Priyansh Arya put on a display of brute hitting against LSG at New Chandigarh. Part-time spinner Aiden Markram bore the brunt of their exploits, with the left-handed duo smoking the South African for five sixes in his over. Markram's 32-run over is the most expensive one bowled yet in IPL 2026.

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Markram bowls most expensive over in IPL 2026

Punjab Kings were running away with the contest having raced to 147/1 batting first at the end of 11 overs. With the two left-handers at the crease, LSG captain Rishabh Pant turned to Aiden Markram, hoping his off-spin could be a match up against the well set duo.

What followed was some remarkable six hitting. Cooper Connolly faced the first three deliveries and smashed it for the sixes all around the ground. Under pressure, Markram then bowled a wide.

The Australian then miscued one to find a single off the fourth ball of the over. If Markram thought he had some respite, it turned out to be folly with Priyansh Arya launching back to back maximums to finish the over.