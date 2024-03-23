 PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Opt To Bowl First In Mullanpur, Rishabh Pant Back Leading Delhi Capitals
Rishabh Pant in fact, said at the toss that he actually wanted to bat first. He also opened up on his comeback to the sport.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in their new home ground in Mullanpur. This is Match 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

For DC, captain Rishabh Pant is back leading the team. He will be playing his first competitive cricket match after 672 days since his horrific car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

"We would have batted first. The wicket looks a little on the slower side. Really emotional time for me. Just want to enjoy the moment. Not thinking much. I think not worried about last season. Really exciting times. We have been preparing well. Four overseas batters for us - Shai Hope, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner & Tristan Stubbs," Pant confirmed.

'Jittery, Nervous, Excited': Rishabh Pant Expresses His Emotions Ahead Of His Return In IPL 2024
Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa

PBKS vs DC Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

