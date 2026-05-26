PBKS Pacer Arshdeep Singh Deletes Over 200 Posts From Social Media; Removes Viral Virat Kohli Reel After Disappointing IPL 2026 Season

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Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has reportedly carried out a major clean-up of his social media presence after a difficult outing in the IPL 2026 season. The Punjab Kings fast bowler has deleted over 200 Instagram posts, including his widely shared viral reel featuring Virat Kohli, according to reports.

The sudden purge has caught the attention of fans, who noticed several photos, reels, and brand collaborations missing from his profile. Among the deleted content was a light-hearted clip with Kohli that had gone viral for its playful exchange and behind-the-scenes camaraderie.

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The reel had become popular among cricket fans, showing Arshdeep in a humorous interaction with the former India captain, further boosting his online popularity during the IPL season. Its disappearance has now added to speculation about whether the bowler is intentionally reshaping his digital presence following recent on-field struggles.

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Arshdeep’s decision comes after what has been described as a disappointing IPL campaign, where he faced criticism for inconsistent performances. While no official statement has been issued by the cricketer or his management team, the social media activity suggests a possible reset in focus ahead of upcoming international commitments.

Interestingly, Arshdeep has built a reputation over the years not just as a reliable left-arm pacer, but also as one of the more active and entertaining Indian cricketers online. His behind-the-scenes content, team banter, and reels featuring teammates have often gone viral, making him a fan favourite beyond the cricket field.