PBKS Owner Preity Zinta Spotted In Deep Conversation With Captain Shreyas Iyer After 6th Straight Loss

Preity Zinta in discussion with Shreyas Iyer after the loss to RCB | X

Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta was spotted having an intense discussion with franchise captain Shreyas Iyer following the defeat to RCB on Sunday. Punjab, once the team to beat in the tournament, have now lost 6 consecutive games to leave them on the brink of elimination. Zinta has been a constant presence at matches and her discussion with Shreyas after the game went viral on social media.

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Zinta in discussion with Shreyas after the game

The moment, captured shortly after the match, quickly went viral across social media platforms, sparking speculation among fans about the mood inside the Punjab Kings camp. The franchise, which had once looked like one of the strongest contenders this season, has now suffered six consecutive defeats, placing its playoff hopes in serious jeopardy.

Zinta has been a constant source of support for the franchise but her seemingly serious discussion with Shreyas marks another another dramatic turn in their IPL 2026 campaign. While the exact details of the conversation remain unknown, the visuals reflected the frustration surrounding the team’s dramatic collapse in form.

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Punjab Kings' playoffs hope now hang by a thread. Shreyas Iyer and Co need a string of results to go in their favour if they have to remain in contention for the IPL 2026 playoffs.