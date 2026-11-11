'PBKS Are Clear Winners': Netizens React As Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Complete Blockbuster ₹18 Crore Swap Ahead Of IPL 2027

Netizens React As Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Complete Blockbuster ₹18 Crore Swap |

The blockbuster trade between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh has sent social media into a frenzy ahead of the IPL 2027 season. Following the official confirmation of the ₹36 crore player exchange, cricket fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to debate which franchise had secured the better deal, with opinions divided over the massive squad reshuffle.

As part of the high-profile trade, Pandya will leave Mumbai Indians and join Punjab Kings for ₹18 crore, while Arshdeep Singh will move to the five-time champions at his existing fee of ₹18 crore. The deal sees Punjab acquire an experienced all-rounder and former IPL-winning captain, while Mumbai strengthen their pace attack with India's leading T20I wicket-taker.

Netizens React As Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Complete Blockbuster ₹18 Crore Swap

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several fans had already expressed their opinions when reports of the potential swap first emerged. One supporter described the deal as the "biggest IPL trade in years" and questioned whether Mumbai fans were ready to see Pandya leave the franchise.

However, several supporters believed Punjab Kings had emerged as the clear winners of the exchange. One fan wrote, "PBKS is clear winner here," arguing that Pandya's ability to contribute with the bat, ball and as a leader gave him an edge over Arshdeep. The supporter also pointed out that Mumbai would primarily benefit from Arshdeep's four overs with the ball.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians supporters appeared excited about the prospect of seeing Arshdeep bowl alongside Jasprit Bumrah. One fan highlighted MI's potential bowling combination, writing, "Bumrah, Arshdeep in death." Another supporter described the acquisition as a move that showed Mumbai's preparations for IPL 2027, adding, "What a move! Nobody saw this coming."

The trade has also sparked debate about the tactical benefits for both franchises. While Punjab will get Pandya's all-round abilities and experience, Mumbai will have a specialist left-arm pacer capable of making an impact with the new ball and at the death. With both players valued at ₹18 crore, the blockbuster exchange has left fans debating which franchise will ultimately have the last laugh when IPL 2027 gets underway.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!