'Payback Time!': Sahibzada Farhan Refuses To Give Steve Smith Strike During PSL Match, Fans Recall Babar Azam Incident; Video

X

A dramatic on-field moment in the Pakistan Super League 2026 grabbed widespread attention after Sahibzada Farhan denied Steve Smith a single during a crucial phase of the match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators.

The incident occurred on the final ball of an over, with Smith eager to take a quick single and retain strike after a blazing start. However, Farhan refused the run, forcing Smith to turn back midway. The Australian batter appeared visibly frustrated, and the brief exchange quickly became a talking point across social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What amplified the buzz was its striking similarity to a past incident involving Babar Azam. Earlier in the Big Bash League, Smith had denied Babar a single in a similar situation to keep strike for himself, a move that eventually worked in his favor but left Babar disappointed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans were quick to connect the dots, flooding social media with comparisons and calling Farhan’s decision “revenge.” Some even described it as poetic justice, suggesting the moment had come full circle.

Despite the online narrative, such decisions are often tactical in cricket, especially in high-pressure T20 matches where strike rotation can influence momentum. Farhan’s call, while controversial in perception, may have been driven more by match awareness than emotion.