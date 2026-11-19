'Pat's Position Hasn't Changed In 8 Years': Cummins' Agent Defends Australia Skipper As Cameron Bancroft Reignites 2018 Sandpapergate Controversy | Pic Credit: Twitter

Perth: Australian skipper Pat Cummins' long-time agent Neil Maxwell has reiterated that the cricketer's stance on the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal remains unchanged, following fresh revelations by Cameron Bancroft regarding the ball-tampering controversy.

Maxwell said Cummins had consistently maintained his position on the issue and urged people to revisit the Australian pacer's previous interview transcript, while highlighting his efforts over the past eight years to rebuild the Australian cricket team.

Bancroft's column struck an emotional tone, particularly when addressing his reaction to Cummins' 68-minute press conference in Sydney last Friday. During the briefing, Australia's Test captain had described Khawaja's claim that the entire team knew about the ball-tampering plan as "100% wrong" and accused him of being "casual with people's lives".

"Pat's position hasn't changed in eight years," Maxwell said. "He's been consistent and adamant from day one. Pat feels for Cam, of course. He has been through a lot. We would urge people to read Pat's interview transcript again. There is nothing he hasn't answered. And that includes in response to what Cam has now said. Pat has rebuilt the Australian Cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it," Maxwell said, as per Cricinfo.

Bancroft has reignited the 2018 'Sandpapergate' controversy by revisiting claims surrounding the ball-tampering scandal during Australia's tour of South Africa. The 33-year-old questioned the 2021 statement by Australia's pace quartet Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, who had denied any knowledge of the use of a foreign object to alter the ball's condition.

Neither Hazlewood nor Lyon has commented on the latest developments so far. Mitchell Starc, however, addressed the issue last week, reiterating that his position remained unchanged from the statement issued by Australia's bowling quartet in 2021.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg announced on Wednesday that an "independent forum" will be established to let players share their testimonies and stories from the controversial South Africa tour eight years back. It was revealed that Bancroft had been informed by Greenberg of the forum before a public announcement of the same was made.

Bancroft also confirmed that he would be attending the forum too, saying that "the fans deserve" to know the full extent of everything that transpired in South Africa.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)