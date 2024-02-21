Passengers Chant 'Sachin, Sachin' After Spotting Sachin Tendulkar Inside Flight; Video

Sachin Tendulkar acknowledging his fans. | (Credits: Twitter)

With former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar spotted by passengers during their flight journey, they couldn't keep calm. In a video that has gone viral on social media, passengers were heard chanting Tendulkar's name and clapped for him, with the air hostess also joining them in doing so.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar, sitting on the very first seat of the front row, got up to acknowledge the applause from his fans or passengers before sitting back down.

When the entire flight turns into a stadium with Sachinnn Sachinnn Chants 🥳 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/fpXiDTvARA — Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club (@OmgSachin) February 20, 2024

Tendulkar, whose international career spanned over 20 years, is the most prolific run-getter across Tests and ODIs. The 50-year-old debuted in 1989 and went on to play a staggering 200 Tests and 463 ODIs. The right-hander accumulated 15921 runs in Tests and 18426 in ODIs, having retired from the game in 2013. He also holds the record for the highest centuries in both formats, making 49 in ODIs and 51 in Tests.

Sachin Tendulkar to return as Mumbai Indians' mentor for IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, Tendulkar will serve as the mentor of the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 despite reports suggesting that he has stepped down from the role after Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of the franchise.

The former right-handed batter served as Mumbai Indians' captain as well and played in IPL from 2008-2013. While Mumbai Indians have won the title five times, they were eliminated in the playoffs in IPL 2023. Hence, they will be keen for a 6th under a new captain.