'Pass On The Weed': Ex-Indian Cricketer Mocks AB de Villiers Over Sachin Tendulkar-Virat Kohli Comparison

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Former India fast bowler Dodda Ganesh took a cheeky dig at South African great AB de Villiers after the latter made a bold comparison between Indian batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. De Villiers suggested that while Tendulkar pioneered the art of subcontinent batters succeeding in difficult overseas conditions, Kohli eventually surpassed him in that regard.

De Villiers explained that Tendulkar was the first Indian batter to demonstrate that players from the subcontinent could thrive in bouncy and seaming conditions outside Asia. However, he felt Kohli took that trend to another level and “raised the bar.” The former South Africa captain also highlighted how the success of both players has inspired the next generation of Indian batters.

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Ganesh, however, clearly did not agree with De Villiers' assessment. Reacting to the comments on X, the former India cricketer delivered a brutally sarcastic response, writing, “Pass on the weed, brother.” His remark quickly grabbed attention among cricket fans, with many interpreting it as a direct dismissal of De Villiers' comparison.

The Sachin Tendulkar versus Virat Kohli debate has remained one of cricket's most popular discussions, with fans and former players often comparing their achievements, styles and performances across different eras. De Villiers' latest assessment has now added another layer to that debate, while Ganesh's blunt response has given the discussion a fiery social-media twist.