Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Wins Hearts But Misses Historic Wrestling Medal By 100Gms, Shattering 1.4 Billion Dreams

Vinesh Phogat’s standing in the hearts of every Indian today would be the weight of gold, although it is precisely the metal that seemed so near yet so far ultimately.

On a day of shocking and stunning developments in Paris, Vinesh’s dream run to the Olympic final and quest for gold was cruelly cut short after she was disqualified for weighing 100 grams over 50kg thereby, losing out on the opportunity to compete in the gold medal match.

Running through the sequence of events that unfolded since Tuesday night would be mindboggling to say the least.

Vinesh's historic run to the final

The giant-killer, who slayed reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki in her epic first round bout for the ages, weighed 52.7kg after her semifinal victory and post that she didn’t consume water or even a morsel of food.

Vinesh then stayed up the whole of Tuesday night while her team ran a sauna and brought her weight down to 50.1kg. The real challenge arose on how to deal with the excess 100 grams with no time left as the weigh-in approached.

IOA's protest goes in vain

Although, the Indian contingent tried their best to plead her case, it was to no avail as the disqualification became imminent.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha said she had met Vinesh at the Olympic Village and assured her all medical and emotional support. She also stated that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has appealed to United World Wrestling (UWW) and is following up the case.

Giant-killing run against all odds

However, the whole saga would not diminish what Vinesh had managed to achieve on just that one day with her historic run to the final which was a culmination of her fight to not just make it to the Olympics and win a medal but fighting the good fight.

From protesting on Delhi streets to Paris glory

To speak truth to power and be part of the protests after the Brij Bhushan controversy and yet not be scarred to not compete at the Olympics is a huge testament to her resilience.

Last year in November, Vinesh had spoken to sports media outlets about what her fight was all about and what her pursuit of an Olympic medal symbolised.

“I am fighting for the future generation of wrestlers. Not for myself, my career is done and this is my last Olympics. I want to fight for the young women wrestlers who will come and fight for them so that they can wrestle safely. That’s why I was in Jantar Mantar, and that’s why I am here,’’ she had said.

On August 6th, 2024, she conquered the hearts of all Indian fans with her soul-stirring performance and when you fight the good fight enroute the Olympic final, the conscientious Vinesh had already won the Gold for India.