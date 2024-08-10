Discoloured Olympic Bronze to Get Replaced: Red-Faced Paris 2024 Organisers To Make Changes After Skateboarder’s Medal Turns Grey

Image: Nyjah Huston/Instagram

The organisers of the Paris Olympics 2024 have promised to replace the tarnished medals after the story of the same began to get attention. A spokesperson in his statement to Daily Mail said, “ Paris 2024 is aware of a social media report from an athlete whose medal is showing damage a few days after it was awarded,".

“Paris 2024 is working closely with the Monnaie de Paris, the institution tasked with the production and quality control of the medals, and together with the National Olympic Committee of the athlete concerned, in order to appraise the medal to understand the circumstances and cause of the damage.”

What did USA Skateboarder Nyjah Huston say?

The issue first came into the limelight after Team USA skateboarder Nyjah Huston revealed the condition of his bronze medal a week after winning it in Paris. The 29-year-old took to social media and showed his followers how his medal had begun chipping shortly after returning to the States.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his post he Huston said, 'Alright, so these Olympic medals look great when they're brand new,' he said. But after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and letting my friends wear it over the weekend,' Huston continues before pausing and flipping the camera to his medal.The lack of quality in the medal is seen with the bronze color chipping away from several areas of the piece. Medal looking like it went to war and back"

Insight into Paris Olympic Medal

Paris Olympics medals feature a hexagon-shaped piece of iron taken from the Eiffel Tower to honour the host city. They also feature a six-edged metal medallion set like a gemstone. The Paris Mint made just 2,600 for the Olympics. Each weighs around 530g and was designed by the luxury brand Chaumet, which provides a dark-blue box to try and preserve their medal.