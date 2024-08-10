Paris Olympics 2024 Day 14: India Slips To 66th Spot In Medal Tally Despite Aman Sehrawat's Bronze In Wrestling

Following Neeraj Chopra's silver medal in javelin throw, wrestler Aman Sehrawat added another medal to India's tally with a bronze in the 57kg men's freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Second successive day, India managed to end their campaign on high with a medal. Aman Sehrawat clinched the fifth bronze medal and the sixth overall for India at the ongoing edition of the Summer Games in the France's capital.

The 21-year-old missed out on a chance of securing at least a silver medal for India after losing to Rei Higuchi of Japan. However, Aman Sehrawat received another shot at winning his maiden Olympic medal in the bronze medal bout.

The wrestler from Haryana was posed with a tough challenge by Darian Cruz but managed to overcome it and dominated the match till final seconds of the match. Along with the bronze medal, Aman Sehrawat became the sixth Indian wrestler on the trot after Sushil Kumar (2008 and 2012), Yogeshwar Dutt (2012), Sakshi Malik (2016), Ravi Dahiya (2021) and Bajrang Punia (2021) to win a medal at the Olympics.

A day after Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal, the Indian athletics had a disappointing day 4x400m men's and women's relay failed to qualify for the semifinal. The women's team of Jyothika Sri Dandi, Poovamma Raju, Vithya Ramraj, and Subha Venkatesan finished last in Heat 2.

On the other hand, the men's team of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh finished fifth in their heats.

Amid the disappointing start to day 14 of India's campaign at the Paris Olympics, Aman Sehrawat managed to secure a bronze medal in wrestling, something to cheer for India despite the setbacks in athletics.

At the Day 14, India stands at the 66th position in medal tally with a silver and five bronze medals.