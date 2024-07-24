Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Water Polo Player Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Games

Ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, the Australia water polo team received a big setback as one of the players has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 23.

This is the first reported case of the virus just as the commencement of the quadrennial multi-sport event approaches. The water polo player diagnosed with COVID-19 has been isolated in the room and the close contacts of the athlete had been monitored and tested. However, the whole team would train as planned, as said by Australian Chef de Mission Anna Meares.

The athlete name has not been disclosed by the Australia officials team for Paris Olympics due to privacy concerns and avoid any political disruptions.

"We were due to have two players from water polo with us; however, currently, we have had one athlete from their team isolating with COVID, which was detected last night." Meares said at the press conference.

"As a precaution, they’re not joining us this morning. I must emphasise that we treat Covid no differently than other bugs like the flu. This is not Tokyo. The athlete is not particularly unwell and is still training but sleeping in a single room.” he added.

Australia officials team led by Anna Meares has instructed the athletes to wear masks and keep social distance in order to mitigate any risk of further spreading of the COVID-19 virus.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was postponed by a year due to rise of COVID-19 cases during that year. However, the first case of COVID-19 ahead of Paris Olympics might raise concerns as France was the most affected country in the Europe with over 3.8 million cases.

However, France Health Minister Frederic Valletoux downplayed COVID-19 fears as he ensured the public there is no significant cluster in the COVID cases and significant precautions are being taken out in order to prevent further spread of the virus during the Paris Olympics 2024.