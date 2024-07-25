Paris 2024 Olympics: Stakeholders Hope To Find Solution As Hijab-Wearing Sprinter Faces Exclusion From Opening Ceremony

Sounkamba Sylla. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The government of France and the stakeholders of the Paris 2024 Olympics are leaving no stone unturned in finding a solution to let Muslim French sprinter Sounkamba Sylla wear Hijab during the opening ceremony while still abiding by the secularism laws. The 26-year-old, who is part of the relay team, took to her Instagram and protested against the rule of wearing Hijab.

She wrote on Instagram, "You are selected for the Olympic Games, organised in your country, but you can't take part in the opening ceremony because you wear a scarf on your head." As reported by Reuters, numerous athletes, who wear Hijab are placing a spotlight on the tensions in France over alleged discrimination against Muslims.

Interdiction du voile islamique pour les athlètes français aux JO Paris 2024 (Màj : l’athlète Sounkamba Sylla pourra participer à la cérémonie d’ouverture en portant une casquette)



24/07/2024

La relayeuse du 4×400 m Sounkamba Sylla a annoncé sur son compte Instagram avoir trouvé… pic.twitter.com/hWcDYKBII0 — 🇫🇷 Sergman 🇫🇷 (@k_sergman) July 25, 2024

The right wing group firmly stands behind Sylla, claiming that the rules is discriminatory against Muslims.

Minister for sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games keen to observe inclusivity and abide by secularism:

Meanwhile, minister for sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amelia Oudea-Castera said the below on the issue, as quoted by Geo News:

"Our citizens expect us to follow these principles of secularism, but we also need to be inventive about solutions to make everyone feel good."

The opening ceremony will take place on July 26th along the famous Seine River and is expected to be a three-hour-long event. Over 10000 athletes will participate in the Olympic games.