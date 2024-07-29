Paris 2024 Olympics: Novak Djokovic Emerges Triumphant In Men's Tennis Singles To Knock Rafael Nadal Out

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic pinned down Rafael Nadal in convincing fashion during their blockbuster encounter in the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday (July 29th).

In their 60th face-off, Djokovic dominated at Roland Garros, nearly steamrolling Nadal on the court where he has claimed 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles.

Despite Nadal's stellar record, he was no match for Djokovic, who was in top form and struck the first blow.

Djokovic's comprehensive victory over Nadal served as sweet revenge for past Olympic defeats. Nadal had bested Djokovic in the semi-finals at Beijing 2008 on his way to singles gold and also clinched the men’s doubles title at Rio 2016.

Fans were treated to a spectacular clash between two tennis giants in the second round. Djokovic, in pursuit of his first Olympic gold, faced Nadal, who was aiming for his third.

This epic encounter could be the final Olympic chapter for both legends, who have a combined total of 46 Grand Slam singles titles.

The "King of Clay" was outclassed by the all-time Grand Slam leader, who has won three of his 24 major titles in Paris.