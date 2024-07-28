Paris 2024 Olympics Medals Tally: India Occupy Joint-22nd Spot Thanks To Manu Bhaker’s Historic Shooting Bronze

Manu Bhaker. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India have climbed to the 22nd in the medals tally for the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics after day 2, solely due to Indian shooter Manu Bhaker winning bronze in the women's 10M Air Pistol category. While Australia are sitting pretty on top with 6 medals, including 4 gold, India are holding the 22nd spot along with Spain, Moldova, Hungary, Mexico, and South Africa.

It's worth remembering that the 22-year-old Manu Bhaker is also the first woman shooter from India to win an olympic medal in the category. Gagan Narang was the last shooter from India to win an olympic medal in shooting, but did it in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London in the 10m Air Rifle event. Bhaker had qualified for the finals on July 27th, Saturday by coming 3rd.

THE FIRST MEDAL FOR TEAM INDIA IS HERE 🥳🇮🇳



Medal Confirmed for Manu Bhaker with a stellar performance in the 10m air pistol 🤩



Medal Confirmed for Manu Bhaker with a stellar performance in the 10m air pistol

The Haryana-born athlete suffered a setback three years ago in Tokyo and credited it as the precursor to performing well in Paris.

"Can't explain how good I am feeling today" - Manu Bhaker

Speaking after the match to the host broadcaster, Bhaker stated that she took a long time to recover from the fateful event in Tokyo. The youngster also disclosed that reading Bhagavad Gita has helped her massively and said, as quoted by PTI:

"After Tokyo I was very disappointed and it took me a very long time to overcome that. Frankly speaking, I really can't explain how good I am feeling today. I was fighting with all the energy I have. Really grateful that I could win the bronze. I read Bhagavad Gita and always tried to do what I am supposed to do, left everything else to god."