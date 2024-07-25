Paris 2024 Olympics: India Tennis Star Sumit Nagal To Lock Horns Against Corentin Moutet In Men's Singles 1st Round

Ben Stokes. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal is set for a challenging start at the Paris Olympics as he faces local hope Corentin Moutet in the first round of the men's singles event on the clay courts of Roland Garros here. In the men's doubles, India's seasoned pair of Rohan Bopanna and N. Sriram Balaji are also up for a tough opening round, facing the French team of Fabien Reboul and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

It could be a tough encounter for Nagal as his 25-year-old opponent had reached the fourth round in front of his home crowd at the French Open. He took a set off World No.1 Jannik Sinner before ending his campaign in the fourth round. But what will gives Nagal hope is that they share a 2-2 head-to-head record.

OLYMPICS DRAW: 🇮🇳SUMIT NAGAL TO TAKE ON 🇫🇷CORENTIN MOUTET



➡️ 80th ranked @nagalsumit will take on 68th ranked Corentin Moutet in the 1st round of the Men's Singles at the Paris Olympics



➡️ Nagal has a 2-2 H2H against him but playing the French players in France is a big… pic.twitter.com/UZcKqDuGR4 — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) July 25, 2024

The release of the draw on Thursday also revealed that the two legends of the game Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who have faced each other 59 times in their illustrious careers, could meet as early as the second round.

Novak Djokovic becomes first seed after Jannik Sinner pulls out:

Djokovic, the top seed after World No.1 Jannik Sinner pulled out with an injury, begins his campaign against Australian Matthew Ebden, known in India as Bopanna's partner when they won the Australian Open earlier this year. The unseeded Nadal, on the other hand, will play his first match against Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Two-time Olympic singles gold medallist Andy Murray of Great Britain has withdrawn from the singles competition but will still participate in the doubles event alongside compatriot Daniel Evans.

Team Serbia in Paris. Oui ready. 🇷🇸💪🎾 pic.twitter.com/TkFC9rittz — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 25, 2024

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will play his first match against Lebanon’s Hady Habib. The winner of this match will face either Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor or Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in the second round, promising further thrilling encounters.

In the women’s draw, top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland will return to her favourite venue to face Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania. Team USA's flag-bearer in the Opening Ceremony, Coco Gauff will play Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) in the first round.