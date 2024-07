Indian hockey team beat New Zealand 2-1. | (Credits: Twitter)

India triggered a remarkable comeback to beat New Zealand 3-2 in the group stage match of Paris 2024 Olympics on July 27th, Saturday. Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad were the goal scorers for India, while Simon Child and Sam Lane did the same for New Zealand.

More to come..