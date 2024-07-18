Paris 2024 Olympics: From Dhinidhi Desinghu To Rohan Bopanna, Meet India's Youngest & Oldest Athletes

As the 2024 Paris Olympics approach, Indian athletes are gearing up to compete against the world's best. The much-anticipated event begins from July 26 to August 11, and Indian fans are eagerly awaiting the performance of their favourite athletes. The Indian team, featuring a mix of youth and experience, spans a 30-year age gap, from 14-year-old swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu to 44-year-old tennis player Rohan Bopanna.

The Young Stars

Dhinidhi Desinghu - 14 (Swimming)

The youngest member of the Indian contingent, Dhinidhi Desinghu, will make her Olympic debut in the women's 200m freestyle event. She holds the national record in this category, with a time of 2:04.24, set at the 2023 Indian Championships.

Bhajan Kaur - 18 (Archery)

Bhajan Kaur, a consistent performer in the women's recurve category, was the first female archer to secure a quota place for the Paris Olympics. She has won multiple medals, including a bronze at the 2023 Asian Games and the World Youth Championships.

Esha Singh - 19 (Shooting)

Esha Singh, the youngest member of the Indian shooting contingent, will compete in the women's 25m pistol event. She has been in excellent form, winning a silver medal at the Asian Games and becoming the world junior champion in the women's 25m pistol category.

The Seasoned Veterans

Rohan Bopanna - 44 (Tennis)

Rohan Bopanna, the oldest Indian athlete at the Paris Olympics, will make his third Olympic appearance. Recently crowned as the oldest player to be ranked world No. 1 in ATP Doubles, Bopanna aims for his first Olympic medal.

The 44-year-old had to make a choice between Balaji and Yuki Bhambri and after consulting his coaches – Scott Davidoff and Balachandran Mannikkath – he eventually settled for the more “athletic and agile” Balaji. Aging like a fine wine, Rohan Bopanna is all fired up for his last hurrah at the Olympic Games.

Tarundeep Rai - 40 (Archery)

Veteran archer Tarundeep Rai will compete in his fourth Olympics. A key member of the Indian archery team, Rai has led the team to numerous victories, including a gold medal at the World Cup Stage-1 in Shanghai.