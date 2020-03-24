Paralympic Committee of India ready for all scenarios: Deepa Malik

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) will abide by the decision taken by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on whether to conduct the 2020 games or not amid coronavirus pandemic, the committee's president Malik said on Monday.

"IPC is a very responsible body when it comes to the welfare and well-being of para-athletes. As per President of IPC, Andrews (Parsons), they are on a fourweek watch and in direct touch with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

We, as the apex body of parasports in India, will abide by the international committee as well as in accordance with our government directives on the situation of COVID-19 in our country. The health of our Athletes will always be our top priority," Malik told ANI.

"We were one of the first federations of India to postpone all our sport events and we faced some questions on that also. But as on today, where our country stands, wasn't that a timely decision," she added.