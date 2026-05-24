'Papa, I Love You, You Win, I'm Afraid...': Oleksandr Usyk Reveals Heartbreaking Message From Daughter Amid Bombing In Ukraine | Video

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Following his dramatic victory over Rico Verhoeven in Egypt, heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk delivered an emotional post-fight message that left many fans deeply moved.

Speaking after the intense contest near the Pyramids of Giza, the Ukrainian star opened up about the terrifying situation unfolding back home amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Usyk revealed that while he was fighting inside the ring, his family and millions of Ukrainians were once again taking shelter from bombings.

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“Right now, in Ukraine, my people and my country, there is bombing. My people are sitting in bomb shelters. My family,” Usyk said emotionally after the fight. The undefeated champion then shared a heartbreaking message sent by his daughter before the bout. “My daughter sent me a message: ‘Papa, I love you, you win. I’m afraid.’ I said, ‘Oh my God.’”

The emotional confession quickly spread across social media, with fans praising Usyk not only for his courage inside the ring but also for continuing to represent Ukraine during one of the darkest periods in the country’s history.

Usyk had just survived a major scare against Verhoeven, eventually securing an 11th-round stoppage victory in a fight many believed was far closer than expected. However, despite the dramatic win, the boxer made it clear that his thoughts remained with his family and fellow Ukrainians suffering back home.