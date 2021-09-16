Pant retained as Capitals skipper

Mumbai: Setting all aside speculations, Delhi Capitals have decided to go ahead with Rishabh Pant as the skipper for the remaining of the Indian premier League which gets underway in three venues in UAE from September 19.

"JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as Captain for the remainder of the #IPL2021 season," Delhi Capitals said in a statement.

There were doubts rife as Shreyas Iyer, their former captain, returned from a shoulder injury to join the Delhi Capitals camp in the UAE. Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant was appointed as captain before the start of the IPL 2021 season in April after Iyer suffered the shoulder injury during a limited-overs series against England earlier this year.

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal on Thursday took to social media to congratulate Rishabh Pant and said the skipper and former skipper Shreyas Iyer will work together to help the team reach the play-offs for the second successive time.

"Super excited for the remainder of season - very happy to have @ShreyasIyer15 back in the squad and fully fit - have no doubt that Rishabh and him together will continue the fantastic work done in the first half of the season - let's bring home the title," Jindal said.

Delhi Capitals are currently leading the IPL points table with 12 points having won six games under Pant's captaincy earlier this year after he was assigned the role in absence of injured Iyer, who had to undergo a shoulder surgery.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:36 PM IST