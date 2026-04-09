'Panchhi Banoon Udti Phiroon...': Fans Spark Hilarious Meme Fest After Babar Azam & Marnus Labuschagne Release White Dove Bird As 'Peace Symbol' During PSL 2026

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In an unusual and widely discussed moment during the Pakistan Super League 2026, Marnus Labuschagne and Babar Azam grabbed attention for releasing a white dove on the field, an act intended to symbolize peace but one that left fans both amused and puzzled.

The incident took place ahead of a match between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen during the toss ceremony. Alongside PSL officials, the two captains released the bird as a gesture representing Pakistan’s commitment to global peace amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. The dove, a widely recognized symbol of peace, flew around the stadium before disappearing, while Labuschagne was visibly seen smiling at the unexpected spectacle.

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While the intention behind the act was symbolic, the execution sparked mixed reactions online. Many fans found the moment bizarre and humorous, questioning the need to involve a live bird in a cricketing event. Others viewed it as a well-meaning but awkward attempt to merge sport with global messaging.

The backdrop added further context to the gesture. The PSL 2026 season has already been marked by multiple challenges, including logistical issues and matches being held behind closed doors due to broader national concerns. Against this setting, the peace gesture appeared to be an effort by organizers to project a positive global image.