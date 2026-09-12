Palestinian Flag-Waving Protester Runs Into Field During Yankees-Mets Game At Yankee Stadium On 9/11 Anniversary | Video

Palestinian Flag-Waving Protester Runs Into Field During Yankees-Mets Game | NikiLattarulo/X

A man waving a Palestinian flag ran onto the field during the New York Yankees’ Subway Series game against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on Friday, September 11, disrupting the contest during the seventh inning. The incident took place as the United States marked the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, adding a tense moment to an evening otherwise centred on remembrance and tribute.

The protester entered the playing area while the game was underway, prompting security personnel to intervene. The incident drew a strong reaction from spectators, with sections of the crowd reportedly chanting “USA!” as the man was subdued and removed from the field. The disruption came during a game that carried particular significance for New York, given its date and the city’s enduring connection to the 9/11 tragedy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Palestinian Flag-Waving Protester Runs Into Field During Yankees-Mets Game

Yankee Stadium had hosted a series of commemorative tributes before the game, honouring those who lost their lives in the attacks and remembering the first responders who worked at Ground Zero. Former members of the 2001 Yankees were recognised during the ceremony, while two people who lost their fathers in the attacks delivered the ceremonial first pitches. The Yankees also featured a performance of “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood as part of the evening’s observances.

The game itself saw the Yankees defeat the Mets 6-4 in the opening contest of the Subway Series. The result further boosted New York’s playoff hopes, but the field intrusion became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

The incident also highlighted the way sporting venues can become spaces where political expression intersects with emotionally significant public occasions. While the game continued after the protester was removed, the episode unfolded against the backdrop of a day marked by ceremonies across the United States, as families, survivors and first responders remembered the nearly 3,000 people killed in the 2001 attacks.