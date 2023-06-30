Pakistan's Snooker Sensation Majid Ali Dies By Suicide, Sending Shockwaves Through The Snooker Community

Pakistan's Star Snooker Player Majid Ali Dies By Suicide |

In a tragic incident that came to light on Thursday, the first day of Eid ul Adha, Pakistan's star snooker player Mohammad Majid Ali died by suicide. Ali had been battling depression for many years, family sources revealed to Geo News. Ali was the Asian U21 silver medalist.

Shocking and disturbing death

In a text message, Alamgir Sheikh, the Chairman of the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA), shared the unfortunate news of Majid's death with fellow players and members of the sports organization. T

This marked the second distressing incident for the snooker community in Pakistan within a month, following the mournful passing of Mohammad Bilal in the previous month.

The circumstances surrounding Majid's demise are particularly shocking and disturbing. Umar, Majid's brother, confirmed that his death was a result of suicide. Majid tragically ended his own life using a wood-cutting machine in his hometown of Samundri, near Faisalabad.

Umar further confirmed that Majid had been battling depression for several years, although the exact causes were unknown, and financial problems were not a contributing factor.

Expressing his dismay, the Chairman of PBSA, in an interview with Geo, conveyed his profound shock upon learning about the untimely death of the young talent, Majid.