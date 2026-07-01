Pakistan's Lyari Stadium Witnesses Massive Crowd As Brazil Seals Round Of 16 Spot At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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Thousands of football fans gathered at Lyari International Stadium in Pakistan to witness the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between Brazil and Japan, turning the venue into a sea of yellow and green. Despite the match taking place thousands of miles away, the live screening attracted a massive crowd, highlighting Pakistan's growing passion for international football and especially its deep admiration for Brazil.

The atmosphere inside the stadium was electric as supporters waved Brazilian flags, wore the iconic yellow jerseys, and chanted throughout the match. Every attacking move by Brazil was met with loud cheers, while moments of tension saw fans anxiously watching every pass and tackle. The event showcased the incredible football culture that exists in Lyari, often regarded as Pakistan's football heartland.

Brazil rewarded their passionate supporters with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Japan in the Round of 32, securing their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. The final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations across the stadium as fans erupted in applause, danced in the stands, and celebrated Brazil's progression in style.

Videos from the event quickly spread across social media, with many praising the remarkable turnout at Lyari International Stadium. The scenes demonstrated how football continues to unite fans across borders, with Pakistan once again proving its unwavering love for the five-time world champions.

As Brazil moves one step closer to World Cup glory, the celebrations in Lyari served as another reminder of the nation's global fanbase. For thousands of supporters in Pakistan, the victory was more than just another World Cup result, it was a moment of pride, joy, and shared passion for the beautiful game.