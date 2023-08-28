Pakistan's 2023 World Cup Kit Unveiled (WATCH)

Pakistan 2023 World Cup jersey. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched the jersey for the upcoming 2023 World Cup, which starts on October 5th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf was present at the ceremony on Monday when the jersey was unveiled.

The base colour of the jersey remains bottle green, while there are two massive green stripes beneath, with the team name written on the centre of the kit. The flag of the country is on the extreme right, while World Cup symbol is on the left.

Ashraf opened up on the 2023 World Cup jersey, stating, as quoted by pcb.co.pk:

"The Star Nation Jersey bears witness to the enduring bond between our cricketers and the passionate fans who stand by them through every match. This jersey encapsulates our rich cricketing heritage and the luminous future that awaits."

Pakistan are currently ranked No.1 in ODIs as they surged to the summit after registering a 3-0 series victory over Afghanistan. Hence, Babar Azam and co. are riding high on confidence ahead of what will be another grueling edition of the Asia Cup. The Men in Green will also play in the opening game of the tournament, facing Nepal in Multan.

Pakistan to open their 2023 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands:

Meanwhile, the 1992 World Cup champions will play their first game of the 2023 World Cup against the Netherlands in Hyderabad. The Netherlands are one of the qualifiers and performed impressively in the qualifying tournament and stunned the West Indies.

Babar Azam and co. will aim to build momentum by lifting the Asia Cup for the 3rd time this year.

