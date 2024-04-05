Shoaib Malik Accused Of Sending Flirty Messages By Pakistani Actress Nawal Saeed

Shoaib Malik and Nawal Saeed | Credits: Twitter

Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed accused former Pakistan all-rounder and captain Shoaib Malik for sending flirty messages and texts on her direct messages (DMs). Shoaib Malik married for the third time to Pakistan actress Sana Javed in January this year.

Malik earlier married to former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and they were both divorced few months before the former Pakistan captain third marriage, Mirza's family confirmed. However, Shoaib Malik's marriage to Sana Javed wasn't accepted by the latter's family as one of his sisters revealed that Sania Mirza was fed up with Malik's extramarital affairs.

Shoaib Malik landed in another trouble after Nawal Saeed accused him of sliding into her DMs and sending flirty messages. In an Interview on Pakistani show, Life Green Hai, Nawal revealed that many cricketers slide into her DMs and even married Pakistan cricketers start flirting with her.

When she was asked out the context of the message, Nawal Saeed said, "I don't want to talk about it."

Nawal Saeed remains silent when hosts mention Shoaib Malik's name and inquire about cricketers who have messaged her, stating, "I forgot the name." #earthquake#Taiwan#گنڈہ_پور_بدمعاشی_نہیں#Tsunami#InfinixNote40Series pic.twitter.com/biaFSuXRaP — Pakistan Viral Series (@Pakviralseries_) April 3, 2024

Nawal Saeed added that she doesn't like cricketers flirting with them because the people idolize them more than the actors.

"I feel cricketers should not do that, as people idolise them even more than actors). So if people consider you to be so big (you should not be sliding into DMs),” she added.