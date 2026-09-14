Pakistan Women Arrive In Japan After Dismal Asia Cup 2026 Campaign, Face Thailand In Asian Games Opener; VIDEO | X

Dubai, September 14: Pakistan Women's Cricket team has arrived in Japan for the 2026 Asian Games after a disappointing Asia Cup campaign in the UAE, where they were knocked out in the semi-finals. Their campaign also included a heavy defeat against India, who bowled them out for just 55 before chasing the target in 8.4 overs.

Pakistan were completely outplayed by India in their Asia Cup clash on September 5. India's spinners kept Pakistan under pressure throughout their innings, with Pakistan recording their lowest-ever T20I total of 55. India then reached 57/3 in only 8.4 overs to win by seven wickets.

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Pakistan later reached the semi-finals but lost to Sri Lanka by four wickets. They scored 130/5 before Sri Lanka chased down the target in 18.4 overs, ending Pakistan's hopes of reaching the final.

The team has now travelled from the UAE to Japan for the Asian Games. Led by Fatima Sana, Pakistan will begin their campaign against Thailand in the quarter-final on September 17 at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi. The semi-finals are scheduled for September 20, while the bronze-medal and gold-medal matches will be played on September 22.

Pakistan are two-time Asian Games champions, having won gold medals in 2010 and 2014. They finished fourth at the 2022 edition and will hope to return to the podium in Japan.

Muneeba Ali is part of the Asian Games squad, while Aliya Riaz, Humna Bilal and Tasmia Rubab are among the players included for the Japan tournament.