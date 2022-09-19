Pakistan vs England, 1st T20: When and Where to watch; Live on TV and online

Pakistan take on England in the 1st T20I in Karachi on Tuesday, September 20.

The England team reached Pakistan on Thursday for the first time in the past 17 years for a seven-match long T20I series.

England competed in Pakistan in 2005 and were scheduled to return last year, before cancelling at the eleventh hour after New Zealand also withdrew from the tour owing to safety concerns.

After an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009, Pakistan was compelled to play international matches in neutral sites such as the United Arab Emirates, where they hosted England for series in 2012 and 2015.

Return of cricket in Pakistan

International cricket has steadily returned to Pakistan over the last five years, and Australia toured successfully earlier this year for the first time in nearly a quarter-century.

The tour also takes place when Pakistan is dealing with devastating floods that have submerged roughly a third of the country and affected at least 33 million people.

The 19-man England squad, led by skipper Jos Buttler, will play seven Twenty20 matches against Pakistan in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2 as both teams prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

England will return to play three five-day Test matches in December.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has brought a commentary team for the historic seven T20 Internationals between Pakistan and England in an effort to improve the TV viewing experience of cricket fans around the globe.

Star commentary line-up

Renowned English commentators David Gower and Mark Butcher, Pakistani cricket luminaries Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Aamir Sohail, Bazid Khan, and Urooj Mumtaz, will give commentary on the seven games, which will take place in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2.

These analysts will also share insights in pre and post-match broadcasts hosted by acclaimed presenter Zainab Abbas throughout the season.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali (vc), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Luke Wood

When: September 20 (Tuesday)

Where to Watch: Sony Six & HD

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Timing: 08:00 pm IST onwards