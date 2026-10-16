Pakistan To Wear Pink Jerseys Against Sri Lanka In ODI Tri-Series Opener To Raise Breast Cancer Awareness | X

Pakistan Cricket team will take the field in pink jerseys instead of their traditional green kits when they face Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ODI tri-series on Sunday, October 18. The move is part of a campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer and highlight the importance of early detection during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has joined hands with Pink Ribbon Pakistan for the initiative. The campaign will extend beyond the team's jerseys, with players from both sides, match officials and coaching staff wearing pink ribbons during the game.

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The stadium will also reflect the theme with pink branding on boundary boards, match-day signs and stumps. Commentators and presenters will wear pink ribbons during the broadcast, while viewers will receive information about breast cancer prevention and screening. The initiative also includes free mammogram checkups for women.

Pakistan Gear Up For Sri Lanka Challenge

Meanwhile, Pakistan have stepped up their preparations for the three-team ODI series which also features England. The team trained at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium under head coach Mike Hesson and the players working on their batting, bowling and fielding ahead of the opening match.

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Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead Pakistan in the tournament with Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf among the players in the squad. The series comes after Pakistan's 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka in their recent T20I series at the same venue.

The tri-series is also an important opportunity for the participating teams to prepare for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

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PAK Vs SL Vs ENG ODI Tri-Series: Full Schedule

The tournament will begin in Rawalpindi where the first three matches will be played. The action will then move to Lahore and the final is scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium on October 31.

October 18: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

October 20: Pakistan vs England - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

October 22: Sri Lanka vs England - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

October 25: Pakistan vs England - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 29: Sri Lanka vs England - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 31: Final - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore