Pakistan To Host ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2028 From Sept 7-Oct 1; India To Play Matches At Neutral Venue | X

Pakistan will host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2028 as the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the tournament's host. The 12-team competition will be played in 2028, but the exact dates and stadiums are yet to be officially confirmed by the ICC.

According to reports, the tournament will take place from September 7 to October 1, 2028. The tournament will feature 12 teams competing for the women's T20 world title.

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Venues In Pakistan

Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi are among the cities being discussed as possible venues for the tournament. The National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are major international cricket grounds in Pakistan. However, the ICC and PCB have not officially confirmed these venues for the 2028 event.

The tournament will be a major occasion for Pakistan as it prepares to host one of international women's cricket's biggest competitions.

India To Play Matches At Neutral Venue

The ICC has confirmed that India's matches at the 2028 Women's T20 World Cup will be played at a neutral venue. This arrangement follows the existing agreement between the cricket boards for ICC events involving India and Pakistan.

The ICC has not yet officially named the neutral venue. Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Colombo in Sri Lanka have been mentioned in reports, but neither location has been confirmed for India's fixtures.

12 Teams To Compete In The Tournament

The 2028 edition will feature 12 teams. Eight teams secured qualification through their performances in the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup - Australia, India, South Africa, Bangladesh, England, West Indies, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will qualify as the host nation, while another team will earn a place based on the ICC Women's T20I rankings cut-off of July 6, 2026. The remaining two spots will be decided through a 10-team global qualifier, which will be supported by regional qualifying tournaments.

The ICC is expected to announce the complete schedule and confirmed venues closer to the tournament.