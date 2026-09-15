Pakistan Star Player Razaullah Mobbed At Airport As Fans Celebrate His Sensational Debut During ENG Test Series | Video

Pakistan Star Player Razaullah Mobbed At Airport | sohailimrangeo/X

Pakistan player Razaullah received a hero’s welcome from fans at the Islamabad airport upon his return home after an impressive Test debut against England. Despite Pakistan suffering a 3-0 series whitewash, the 21-year-old’s fearless performance in the third Test at Edgbaston gave supporters a reason to celebrate. Videos of fans mobbing the youngster at the airport and welcoming him with cheers have gone viral on social media.

Razaullah made his international debut in the third and final Test of the series and immediately made an impact with the ball. The right-arm pacer dismissed England captain Joe Root with his fourth delivery in Test cricket and went on to claim four wickets in the first innings. His raw pace, which consistently touched around 90 mph, made him one of the standout performers for Pakistan in an otherwise disappointing series.

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Pakistan Star Player Razaullah Mobbed At Airport

The youngster, however, truly captured attention with his batting during Pakistan’s second innings. Coming in at No. 9 with his team facing the prospect of an innings defeat, Razaullah smashed 81 runs off just 63 balls. His explosive knock included four fours and nine sixes, with his half-century coming off only 43 deliveries, the fastest Test debut fifty by a Pakistani batter.

Razaullah also shared a crucial 121-run ninth-wicket partnership with Mohammad Abbas, who scored 42, helping Pakistan recover from a difficult position and set England a target of 130 runs. Although England eventually secured an eight-wicket victory and completed a 3-0 series sweep, Razaullah’s performance earned him widespread praise, including a standing ovation from the English crowd at Edgbaston.

Razaullah’s return to Pakistan was met with a similarly enthusiastic response, with fans gathering at the airport to celebrate a debut that has raised hopes for the country’s fast-bowling future.