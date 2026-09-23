Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Overtakes Rashid Khan To Become No 1 T20I Bowler; Varun Chakravarthy Slips To 7th | X

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has become the world's No. 1 ranked T20I bowler in the latest ICC rankings update. Abrar climbed to the top with 736 rating points after pushing Afghanistan star all-rounder Rashid Khan to second place.

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was once at the top of the rankings, has now slipped to seventh position with 617 points, while Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is sitting on 10th rank with 651 points.

Australian spinner Adam Zampa also moved up one spot to third in the rankings. For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz remained eighth with 658 points, while Salman Mirza slipped to 18th with 636 points. Shaheen Afridi also dropped one place to 33rd with 602 points.

Usman Tariq was among the biggest movers for Pakistan as he moved up by two places to 57th with 524 points. Sufiyan Muqeem climbed one spot to 63rd with 510 points. Saim Ayub moved up to 71st with 492 points, while Shadab Khan remained 77th with 485 points. Haris Rauf gained two places and moved to 86th with 448 points.

In the T20I batting rankings, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan retained third place with 848 rating points. Indian batsman Ishan Kishan is reigning at the top position with 901 points and Indian star opener and explosive batsman Abhishek Sharma occupy the second spot after scoring fastest T20I century by an Indian.

Saim Ayub also improved his position among batters, climbing two places to 39th with 560 points. Former Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam moved up two spots to 41st with 555 points.

Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha remained 45th with 547 points, while Fakhar Zaman retained his 72nd position with 481 points.