Pakistan Set To Appoint Former Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed As New Head Coach For Test Cricket: Reports

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is poised to be appointed the new head coach of the Pakistan national Test cricket team, ending a vacancy in the role that has lasted several months, with an official announcement expected soon. Sources say Sarfaraz will formally assume coaching duties ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Bangladesh in May.

The role has been unfilled since late 2025, when the previous interim coach’s tenure ended. Sarfaraz, who has been working with the Pakistan Shaheens and previously mentored the Asia Cup‑winning U19 squad, brings extensive experience as a former skipper and player to the position.

Pakistan is scheduled to play a two‑match Test series against Bangladesh beginning May 8, part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle, offering Sarfaraz his first major assignment as head coach in red‑ball cricket.

The 38‑year‑old retired wicketkeeper‑batter enjoyed a notable international career, scoring over 3000 Test runs and leading Pakistan to the 2017 Champions Trophy title.