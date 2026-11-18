Pakistan Players Show Respect To Team India With Special Guard Of Honour | Indian Football/Garuda1891105/Instagram/X

In a heartwarming moment that transcended sporting rivalries, Pakistan's football team gave the Indian players a guard of honour after the Blue Tigers defeated their arch-rivals 2-1 to win the SAFF Championship 2026 final in Dhaka on Tuesday, November 17. The gesture of sportsmanship grabbed attention as the Indian players celebrated their historic title triumph.

The post-match gesture was particularly noteworthy given the strained sporting relations between India and Pakistan in recent times. While cricket encounters between the two neighbouring nations have often been marked by the absence of customary handshakes, football offered a refreshing picture of mutual respect and sporting camaraderie.

Pakistan Players Show Respect To Team India With Special Guard Of Honour

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India produced a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Pakistan in a thrilling final at the National Stadium in Dhaka. Pakistan had taken the lead through Alamgir Ghazi in first-half stoppage time, putting the defending champions under pressure.

However, India's hopes of retaining the title received a boost when Pakistan's Junaid Shah was shown a straight red card in the 59th minute following a VAR review for a dangerous challenge on Brison Fernandes. India capitalised on their numerical advantage almost immediately, with Suhail Ahmad Bhat finding the equaliser in the 60th minute.

With the match seemingly heading towards extra time, Sandip Mandi emerged as India's hero. The defender rose brilliantly to head home the decisive goal in the 88th minute from Abdul Rabeeh's corner, completing a dramatic turnaround and sealing a memorable 2-1 victory for the Blue Tigers.

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