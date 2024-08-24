 Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and His Wife Welcome Baby Boy
Shaheen Shah Afridi is currently in national duty for the home Test series against Bangladesh.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi. | (Credits: Twitter)

Even as Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi continues to battle for the national team in the ongoing opening Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, the seamer's wife has welcomed a baby boy named Ali Yar. The news of the same emerged on Saturday as fans sent their best wishes to the couple.

It was on February 3, 2023 that the youngster had tied the knot to Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi in a private nikah ceremony. In July, there were already reports floating around that the couple was expecting their first baby. As a result, ex-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has become a grandfather for the first time.

Earlier, Pakistan's Test coach Jason Gillespie had claimed the below:

"Shaheen can miss Bangaladesh Test matches due to childbirth. We can give him [some] rest if he wants to stay with his wife till then."

Shaheen Shah Afridi struggling as Bangladesh continue to grind Pakistan down:

Meanwhile, the left-arm speedster hasn't been among the wickets thus far in the ongoing Test in Rawalpindi. Having sent down 25 overs thus far, the 24-year-old has conceded 67 runs without a wicket.

Bangladesh captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto had won the toss on day 1 and sent Pakistan into bat. The hosts had endured a forgettable start, slipping to 16-3 at one stage, including Babar Azam falling for a duck. However, centuries from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan allowed Pakistan to declare on 448/6.

While Pakistan bowlers found breakthroughs in patches, they failed to do so consistently as Bangladesh continue to march towards parity.

