'Pakistan Ka VIP Culture': Netizens Slam Mohsin Naqvi As Fans Are Barred From Stadium While VIPs Attend PSL 2026 Matches

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The 2026 season of the Pakistan Super League has come under heavy criticism after matches were held behind closed doors, sparking outrage among fans who accused authorities of promoting “VIP culture.”

The decision to bar spectators was taken due to a nationwide fuel crisis and government advisories asking citizens to restrict travel. Mohsin Naqvi had earlier justified the move, stating that authorities could not ask the public to limit movement while allowing thousands to gather in stadiums.

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However, the situation triggered backlash on social media after visuals suggested that select individuals, including officials and VIP guests, were still present inside stadiums during matches. Fans quickly pointed out the contradiction, questioning why ordinary spectators were barred while influential figures were allowed entry.

One user wrote on X, “Closed doors for fans due to fuel crisis, but stadium packed with VIPs & ministers?”: a sentiment that echoed widely across platforms. The controversy comes at a time when PSL 2026 is already facing multiple challenges, including reduced venues and logistical disruptions caused by the ongoing regional crisis and fuel shortages. Matches have been limited to cities like Lahore and Karachi, with empty stands becoming a defining image of this year’s tournament.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the tournament progresses, the PCB may face increasing pressure to address these concerns and ensure greater transparency, especially as fans continue to demand equal treatment and access to the game they support.