'Pakistan Ka Dhurandhar': Viral Video Shows Babar Azam Dropping Catch During PSL 2026 Promo, Sparks Social Media Reactions

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A viral video circulating on social media has put Pakistan cricket star Babar Azam in the spotlight, after it appeared to show the Peshawar Zalmi captain missing a catch during what was reportedly an advertisement shoot ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2026 season. The clip has been widely shared across platforms, drawing mixed reactions from cricket fans, with many posting memes and humorous comments about the moment.

The video, which has not been independently verified, allegedly shows Babar attempting to complete a catch as part of a promotional shoot for Peshawar Zalmi. In the short clip circulating online, the ball slips through his hands, leading to a light-hearted wave of trolling from fans who quickly turned the moment into social media content.

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As the clip spread, reactions ranged from playful teasing to supporters defending the star batter, pointing out that the situation occurred during a promotional activity rather than a competitive match. Viral sports videos often gain traction quickly online, especially when they involve high-profile athletes and popular leagues like the PSL, where fan engagement on social media is particularly strong.

Despite the online chatter, Babar Azam remains one of the biggest names in Pakistan cricket and continues to be a key figure for Peshawar Zalmi heading into the upcoming PSL season. Known for his batting consistency and leadership, he is expected to play a major role for his team once the tournament begins.

Incidents like these reflect how easily short clips from off-field moments can capture the internet’s attention. While the video has generated buzz among fans, the focus for Babar and his team will soon shift back to performances on the field as preparations for the PSL 2026 campaign continue.