Mike Hesson Hits Back At Critics, Says Pakistan Is Preparing For All Conditions Ahead Of ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027

Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson | Image: ACC/Youtube

Islamabad, June 1: Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson has responded to discussions about whether the pitches in Pakistan are the ideal preparation for the upcoming ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 to be held in South Africa. Speaking about the issue, Hesson said that the World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, and noted that Pakistan will play matches in Zimbabwe and Namibia, where spin is a major factor at some venues.

Hesson said there has been a "bit of chatter" about the pitches in Pakistan not being the ideal preparation for the tournament. He said the topic was discussed on the latest PCB podcast.

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According to Hesson, the belief that all pitches in South Africa are quick and bouncy is a myth. He said while some pitches in the country do offer pace and bounce, conditions vary across different venues.

Hesson also referred to Pakistan's last ODI series in South Africa, which included a match in Paarl where spin played a significant role in determining the outcome.

He added that the Pakistan team management has completed significant research and will use the next 18 months to prepare for a variety of conditions ahead of the World Cup. He shared the details in a post shared on his official social media account.

Mike Hesson's social media post:

I've been hearing a bit of chatter about the pitches here in Pakistan not being the ideal preparation for the World Cup in South Africa. It’s actually a topic I talked about on the latest #PCB podcast.

Firstly the World Cup is jointly hosted in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Zimbabwe and Namibia have venues where spin is a big factor and we will be playing matches in those countries.

The myth of all pitches in South Africa being quick and bouncy are just not true, there are definitely some which are but they also vary throughout the country.

Those that remember the last ODI series Pakistan played in SA which included Paarl where spin dictated the outcome of the match. Rest assured we have competed significant research and will be using the next 18 months to prepare for a variety of conditions.