Pakistan Hockey Federation President Tariq Bugti Steps Down Amid Australia Tour Controversy

The president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Tariq Bugti, has resigned from his post following a major controversy over the national team’s troubled tour of Australia, where players allegedly faced mismanagement and poor conditions. Bugti announced his resignation, accusing the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) of failing to release funds on time for the team’s logistical needs, which he said hampered preparations for the FIH Pro League matches.

The resignation comes after widespread criticism from both players and officials over the Australian tour, in which the team reportedly encountered serious organizational failures. Players were left without proper accommodation and were said to have had to manage basic tasks themselves, drawing condemnation from within Pakistan’s sporting community.

National team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt had earlier openly criticised the PHF, describing the conditions as humiliating and questioning the federation’s ability to support players effectively. The captain’s remarks sparked public outrage and intensified scrutiny of the federation’s leadership.

The controversy also drew the attention of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who ordered a formal inquiry into the mishandling of arrangements for the tour and underscored that those responsible for damaging the country’s sporting reputation would be held accountable.

Bugti maintained that the PSB’s delayed funding release forced the federation into logistical difficulties, but his resignation reflects the severity of the backlash and mounting pressure on Pakistan’s hockey administration. As Pakistan prepares for upcoming international competitions, the focus now shifts to restructuring the PHF and restoring confidence within the team and among fans.