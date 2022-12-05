Pakistan fans fume, label Babar Azam a coward after dramatic final day loss to England in the first Test at Rawalpindi

England defeated Pakistan by 74 runs in a thrilling first Test of the three-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

England's brave decison to declare with a target of just 343 on a batting paradise, with 4 sessions to play drew plenty of questions. But the Ben Stokes led side pulled off a thrilling final day victory.

After reeling at 89-3, Mohammad Rizvan and Saud Shakeel put on an 87 run partnership to steady the innings. The home team were in a position where they could choose their approach, either charge to victory or play for draw.

A brilliant spell by James Anderson and Ollie Robison post tea where they got the ball to reverse ended the Pakistani resistance as the home nation folded for 268 runs.

Pakistan fans were upset at the manner in which their team lost. On a batters paradise where both teams amassed more than 500 runs in the first innings, fans couldn't comprehend how their team were bundled out for 268 in the second innings, chasing 343 runs.

One fan in particular labelled Babar Azam a coward and joker. " It pains me to see this coward and joker leading the Pakistan Cricket Team and his joker fanbase still idolising him and comparing him to greats of cricket lol" he posted on Twitter.

Another fan called for sacking of the entire management and to reinstall former director of Pakistan cricket Wasim Khan

