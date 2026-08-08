Pakistan Cricketers Return From Unsanctioned Zambia League, Face Reported 2-Year PCB Ban

Former Pakistan cricketers are facing reported PCB disciplinary action after participating in an allegedly unsanctioned T20 league in Zambia | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, August 8, 2026: A group of former Pakistan cricketers have returned from Zambia after featuring in an unsanctioned Twenty20 league, where they reportedly failed to receive full payment and now face a two-year ban from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The players went to Lusaka to take part in the Asian Legends League, a tournament promoted last month. Among the featured names were former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez, wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal, and all-rounder Sohail Tanvir. India’s Ambati Rayudu was originally scheduled to participate but withdrew from Zambia without playing after learning that the tournament had not been sanctioned.

The Lusaka T20 League, which included teams such as Asian Stars, Pakistan Panthers, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka, was scheduled to begin on August 2.

Questions Over Tournament Approval

A source close to the players said that Hafeez, Akmal, Tanvir, and Zahid Mahmood sought clarification regarding the tournament after discovering that it had not been sanctioned by the Zambia Cricket Union (ZCU).

The source said the ZCU subsequently issued a statement clarifying that the league had received no sanction, approval, or endorsement. Following that, some players, including Ambati Rayudu, decided to leave without taking part.

It has been reported that several international players and support staff were left stranded in Lusaka while attempting to resolve unpaid travel arrangements, leading to calls for a joint investigation involving multiple cricket boards.

Imran Nazir, Taufeeq Umar, Yasir Shah, Hasan Raza, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Yasir Butt, Ibrar Hussain, and Rana Anwar were among the former Pakistan players who participated in some matches.

The tournament was subsequently halted following the ZCU’s intervention. Reports also suggested that the organisers had been unable to finalise a broadcast agreement.

PCB Announces Two-Year Ban

After learning that former Pakistan players had participated in the Asian Legends League, the PCB announced a two-year ban, stating that the players had not obtained the required No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the board.

One player, speaking anonymously, admitted that participating in the tournament had been a mistake and alleged that the group had been misled by agents.

The player said he had been told the league was approved by the ZCU and that he would receive a substantial payment, but instead faced embarrassment when a hotel reportedly refused to allot a room because of non-payment, followed by further difficulties at the airport.

According to the player, the cricketers returned without receiving the financial rewards they had expected and now face serious disciplinary consequences.

“The situation is a blow for all the players since they had gone there in order to earn some good money, which they haven’t obtained, but what they have received instead is a severe punishment from the Pakistan Cricket Board,” the player said.

Players Seek Clemency

Sources said the affected players intend to approach PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi collectively and seek leniency, arguing that cricket remains their primary source of income and that a two-year ban could have severe financial consequences.

Kamran Akmal has publicly supported his teammates and urged the PCB to reconsider the punishment. He stated on social media that players from India, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan had also participated in the event and had not faced similar bans, adding that the PCB should review the penalty because the players’ livelihoods depend on cricket.

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ICC Monitoring Franchise Leagues

The controversy comes amid growing concern within the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the rapid expansion of T20 franchise leagues around the world. To oversee the growth of franchise cricket and improve coordination with the international calendar, the ICC has established a special Franchise Leagues Committee.

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been appointed chairman of the committee.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)