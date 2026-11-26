Pakistan Cricketer Bilal Asif Marries Abidha Chaudhary In Lavish Dubai Wedding | Abidha Chaudhary /Sadiq Saleem/Instagram

Pakistan cricketer Bilal Asif recently hosted a grand wedding celebration in Dubai, which turned into a star-studded affair with the presence of Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam. Videos from the wedding festivities have gone viral on social media, showing the two popular singers sharing the dance floor and enjoying the celebrations.

Bilal Asif tied the knot with Abidha Chaudhary in Dubai, with the wedding gathering attracting attention for its celebrity guests. Honey Singh and Atif Aslam were among the prominent faces at the celebrations, where they were seen dancing to popular tracks by Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq. Their appearance together at the Pakistan cricketer's wedding created considerable buzz, with fans enjoying the rare sight of the two musical stars celebrating under one roof.

Pakistan Cricketer Bilal Asif Marries Abidha Chaudhary In Lavish Dubai Wedding

Several pictures and videos from Bilal Asif's wedding were shared by Sadiq Saleem on social media. Sharing a glimpse of the celebrations, Sadiq wrote, "Atif and Honey dancing the night away at a friend's wedding! And what a lovely sight it was to see them dancing to Abrar-ul-Haq's songs too." He also praised Honey Singh for bringing warmth, style and energy to the occasion, while describing Atif as calm, composed and unassuming.

Interestingly, the celebrations also attracted attention amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the upcoming Pakistani Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Taking a subtle dig at the calls to restrict Pakistani entertainment content in India, Sadiq wrote, "And while a complaint is being filed to stop a Pakistani Netflix series from airing, here we are celebrating music, friendship and good times. Can happen only in Dubai!"

The controversy surrounding the series has intensified ahead of its scheduled December 4 release. On November 24, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a complete ban on the series in India.

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