'Pakistan Cricket Legacy Continues': Netizens Troll Pakistan After India Spinners Run Riot In Women’s Asia Cup 2026

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India’s spinners turned the heat on Pakistan during the high-voltage Group A clash in Dubai on Saturday, with Pakistan’s batting line-up struggling to cope with the relentless spin attack. As wickets tumbled, social media erupted with fans trolling the Pakistan side and reviving the ‘Pakistan cricket legacy’ jibe.

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India spinners force stunning collapse

Pakistan made a decent start with openers Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar putting on 27 for the opening wicket. However, the Indian spinners then ran riot with Shafali Verma knocking over Muneeba Ali.

Shree Charani then struck thrice in two overs to dismiss Gull Feroza, Zulfiqar and Ayesha Zafar. Deepti Sharma and Prema Rawat also got onto the wickets column as Pakistan went from 27/0 to 35/6. In the space of 5 overs, the women in green could only score 8 runs and lost 6 wickets.

Netizens react after Pakistan collapse

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The India-Pakistan rivalry has traditionally generated huge online engagement, and Pakistan’s struggles against India once again brought out plenty of trolling from Indian cricket fans. The reaction was also amplified by the recent struggles of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, giving fans another opportunity to draw comparisons between the performances of the two sides.